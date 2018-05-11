TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Medford man charged with Mastic Beach murder of Shanell Malave

Shanell Malave, 26, was found unresponsive in a bed at her home on May 24, 2011.

William Hubbard, 48, left, has been charged with

William Hubbard, 48, left, has been charged with the murder of Shanell Malave, right. Photo Credit: SCPD, FAMILY HANDOUT

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Suffolk police have charged a Medford man with killing a Mastic Beach woman whose death had gone unsolved for seven years.

William Hubbard, 48, was arrested on County Road Route 111 in Manorville Thursday night. He is to be arraigned on a second-degree murder charge Friday, police said in a news release.

Detectives said Hubbard killed Shanell Malave, 26, who was found unresponsive in a bed at her 157 Magnolia Dr. home on May 24, 2011.

Police said she had been strangled or smothered.

Malave was pronounced dead by a physician assistant in the Suffolk County medical examiner’s office.

Malave had worked as a phone operator at Stony Brook University Medical Center.

Hubbard was being held overnight at the Riverhead jail, police said. It was unclear Thursday whether he had retained an attorney.

