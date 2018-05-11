Suffolk police have charged a Medford man with killing a Mastic Beach woman whose death had gone unsolved for seven years.

William Hubbard, 48, was arrested on County Road Route 111 in Manorville Thursday night. He is to be arraigned on a second-degree murder charge Friday, police said in a news release.

Detectives said Hubbard killed Shanell Malave, 26, who was found unresponsive in a bed at her 157 Magnolia Dr. home on May 24, 2011.

Police said she had been strangled or smothered.

Malave was pronounced dead by a physician assistant in the Suffolk County medical examiner’s office.

Malave had worked as a phone operator at Stony Brook University Medical Center.

Hubbard was being held overnight at the Riverhead jail, police said. It was unclear Thursday whether he had retained an attorney.