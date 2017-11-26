TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Mastic man fleeing traffic stop struck 3 patrol cars

Robert Noon, 20, was arrested after a pursuit

Robert Noon, 20, was arrested after a pursuit by Suffolk County police on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
A Mastic man was taken into custody early Sunday after refusing to pull over for a traffic stop and leading Suffolk police on a chase before crashing into three patrol cars and a utility pole, authorities said.

There were no injuries.

Robert Noon, 20, of Sweetbriar Drive, was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal mischief, three counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, driving with a suspended license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and various traffic violations, Suffolk County police said.

Noon was scheduled to be arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Police said that, at about 12:40 a.m., a Seventh Precinct officer saw Noon driving a 2006 Chevrolet Suburban erratically on Winters Drive in Mastic and attempted to pull him over.

Noon instead fled east on Sunrise Service Road North, then north on Barnes Road before heading south on Weeks Avenue toward a dead-end, police said. Noon then turned the vehicle around, crashed into three police cars and drove back toward Barnes Road.

Police said Noon eventually lost control of the vehicle on Moriches-Middle Island Road, crashed into a utility pole and fled on foot.

Officers apprehended Noon near the intersection of Campbell Drive and Keller Drive, police said.

