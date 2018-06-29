Detectives found a kilo of cocaine, $8,000 in cash and a 20-gauge shotgun when they executed a search warrant Thursday at the residence of a Mastic man, police said.

Suffolk County police did not say what led them to get the search warrant for the Pawnee Avenue house occupied by Patrick O’Brien, 43.

The search at 5 p.m. Thursday also resulted in the seizure of a stun gun, marijuana, five bottles of steroids, a scale and packaging materials, police said.

O’Brien was awaiting arraignment Friday on several drug and weapons charges, police said.