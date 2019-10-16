An Elmhurst resident pleaded guilty in federal court in Central Islip Wednesday to operating a stash house and laboratory in Mastic where he produced the illegal hallucinogen ecstasy, as well as marijuana.

Joseph Guida, 44, an electrician with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, admitted to operating the stash house in a residential neighborhood for five years.

“Guida turned a house in a residential neighborhood into a drug factory, with total disregard for the danger posed to his neighbors by the volatile chemicals used to manufacture ecstasy,” Eastern District United States Attorney Richard Donoghue said in a statement. “Today’s guilty plea is the result of swift action taken by this office, working closely with our law enforcement partners, to safely shut down the defendant’s illegal drug operation.”

Ecstasy — also known by the chemical shorthand as MDMA and on the street under a number of nicknames, including “molly” — was popular initially at raves and then spread into the wider community.

Federal agents, state and local police were so concerned about the potential dangers of the chemicals involved in the production of ecstasy that they sealed off the block on which the stash house was located, and some were seen wearing hazmat suits during a December 2018 raid.

In his plea before U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack, Guida admitted using the stash house to produce the drug from 2013 to 2018. Guida said he manufactured the ecstasy “for my own personal use,” and both used and sold the marijuana. Guida also said he was being treated for addiction to methamphetamines.

Eastern District Assistant United States Attorney Bradley King said investigators found enough of chemicals used in the manufacture of ecstasy to produce a kilo, along with more than a kilo of processed marijuana, as well as 36 marijuana plants.

Officials said that the investigation into Guida began in 2013 when U.S. Customs agents intercepted a package containing a chemical used in the manufacture of ecstasy that was mailed from China to his Elmhurst apartment.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Guida faces between 70 to 86 months in prison.

Guida’s attorney, federal public defender Randi Chavis, declined to comment.