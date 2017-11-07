Police are investigating the Tuesday afternoon robbery of a Mastic bank by a man who handed a note to a teller demanding cash.

The robbery happened at about 1:20 p.m. at HSBC bank in the 1700 block of Montauk Highway, Suffolk County police said.

The robber approached the teller, handed over the note, and the teller complied, giving him money, police said.

The robber was described as in his 20s with dark hair, a medium build and average height, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with a Gap logo, ripped bluejeans and blue sneakers, police said.

He was last seen on foot heading east on Montauk Highway.

Detectives urge anyone with information about the robbery to call Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.