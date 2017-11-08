This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Long IslandCrime

Teen robber strikes Mastic bank 2 days in a row, cops say

The day before, the same man had entered the same bank, demanded cash from a teller who complied, and fled on foot, police said.

Police investigate a robbery at the HSBC bank

Police investigate a robbery at the HSBC bank on Montauk Highway in Mastic on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Photo Credit: Dennis Berger

By Newsday Staff
A teenager who robbed a Mastic bank Tuesday struck again Wednesday, Suffolk police said, getting away with cash both times.

The suspect, described by police as being in his late teens, entered the HSBC bank at 1718 Montauk Hwy. Wednesday at about 12:30 and demanded money from the teller through a note. The teller complied and the suspect fled on foot, heading eastbound on Montauk Highway, police said.

The day before, the same man had entered the same bank at about 1:20 p.m., demanded cash from a teller who complied, and fled on foot, police said.

After that robbery, the suspect was described as being in his 20s with dark hair, with a medium build and average height, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with a Gap logo, ripped bluejeans and blue sneakers, police said.

Detectives updated the suspect’s description, saying he is in his late teens. In the second robbery, he was wearing a blue and black hooded sweatshirt with ripped jeans and sneakers, police said.

Detectives have asked anyone with information about the robberies to call Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

By Newsday Staff
