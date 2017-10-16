Suffolk jurors delivered a guilty verdict in a Riverhead courtroom Monday against a Mastic man who prosecutors said had sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl over a five-year period, officials said.
Guadencio Chino, 53, of Terry Road was convicted of first-degree course of sexual conduct, first-degree criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child after a trial that began Oct. 10, said the office of Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota.
Jurors deliberated for five hours over two days in the trial over which County Court Judge Barbara Khan presided, officials said.
Chino, who was arrested on Nov. 4 after a pediatrician detected the child’s abuse, is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 15, officials and court records said.
Spota said in a news release that Chino faces a prison sentence of between 10 and 40 years.
Chino’s attorney could not be reached for comment.
