A Mastic man faces a lengthy prison sentence for the sexual assault last year of a woman who provided information that helped Suffolk police catch him shortly after the attack, authorities said Wednesday.

Jessie Graham, 40, sexually assaulted the woman at about 10:30 a.m. on May 4, 2018 in Patchogue, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini said in a statement.

Graham pleaded guilty Sept. 4 to one count of first-degree sexual abuse, officials said. Suffolk County Court Judge Karen M. Wilutis sentenced Graham Wednesday to 12-years-to-life in prison and certified him as a violent sexual offender, officials said.

“This is a dangerous, depraved individual who attacked and sexually assaulted a stranger in broad daylight,” Sini said. “This is a significant sentence that serves justice for the victim and holds the defendant accountable for his heinous actions.”

The assault occurred near the Swan River Preserve in Patchogue, officials said. That morning, Graham approached the woman as she walked through the preserve and asked for cash and to borrow her cellphone, officials said. When the woman refused, Graham forced her into the woods and sexually assaulted her. He then stole the victim’s cellphone and money from her handbag before fleeing, officials said.

The victim, meanwhile, went to a nearby business, contacted the police and was able to provide a physical description of Graham, officials said.

Graham was stopped about 20 minutes later on Main Street in Patchogue. He was arrested by Suffolk police, officials said. When he was apprehended, Graham had the victim’s cellphone and cash, officials said.