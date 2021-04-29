TODAY'S PAPER
Rocky Point man scammed investors out of more than $700k, Suffolk police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Sixteen people were cheated out of more than $700,000 by a 37-year-old man from Rocky Point, Suffolk police said.

Matthew Gallagher "used investment schemes in fraudulent startup business ventures and insurance-related frauds to scam sixteen victims between November 2019 and April 2021," the police said in a statement.

Gallagher, who was arrested at the Seventh precinct in Shirley on Wednesday night, was charged with multiple counts of scheming to defraud, grand larceny, identity theft and issuing a bad check, and one count of attempted grand larceny.

His arraignment is set for Thursday.

As investigators continue their probe, anyone who has additional information or who believes they may have been a victim should call Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

