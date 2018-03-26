A Huntington Station man serving a life sentence for killing his newlywed wife on Christmas Eve in 1987 is getting another opportunity to make his case to a parole board, state officials said Monday.

Matthew Solomon, 53, has been granted another interview at a date to be determined, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in a statement.

Solomon had filed an administrative appeal after the Parole Board for the seventh time denied his petition in October for the murder of his wife, Lisa, state officials said.

The board did not elaborate on the appeal.

Lisa Solomon’s mother, Diane Weaver of East Northport, expressed frustration about the new parole hearing and fears that her daughter’s killer could be granted his freedom. Weaver and her family have attended all seven of Solomon’s parole hearings to argue against his release.

“I want to keep him in prison for as long I can,” Weaver said in an interview. “He is a very dangerous, violent and manipulative individual.”

An attorney who works on parole cases but was not involved in Solomon’s case said such appeals usually mean the three-member parole board acted on faulty information or made a procedural error.

“This is a paper appeal. It now goes to the appeals unit and it will be assigned to three new [parole] commissioners,” said Norman Effman, head of the Attica Legal Aid Bureau in Wyoming County. Effman said the paperwork usually takes two to three months to process.

In its decision last year, the board took note of Solomon’s accomplishments in prison but suggested he had not fully acknowledged his culpability.

“He’s always said it was an accident and never actually said, ‘I did it, I’m wrong, I’m sorry,’” said Lisa’s niece, Angeline Dietrich of Northport.

Solomon was 23 when he reported his new wife missing, and investigators became suspicious after he made suggestions to his wife’s relatives about the types of places they should search for Lisa — including how many feet off the road she might be.

Her body was discovered in a field along Pulaski Road. Solomon later confessed he strangled her during an argument about whether she should leave the house, police said at the time.

Solomon was convicted of second-degree murder in 1988 and began serving a sentence of 18 years to life on Feb. 2, 1989.

With Robert Brodsky and Lisa Irizarry