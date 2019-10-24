A co-captain of the St. John's University lacrosse team from Melville faces felony assault charges after he stabbed his Queens roommate in the abdomen with such force, the victim was nearly disemboweled, officials said.

Matthew Stockfeder, 21, stabbed his roommate, 23, at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday as they fought at an unofficial frat house near the university's Queens campus, police said. The victim, whose name was not released, is expected to survive, said NYPD Sgt. Lee Jones, a department spokesman.

“We are unaware of the motive behind it,” Jones said, adding that police took Stockfeder into custody at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Stockfeder is one of four co-captains on the school's lacrosse team but is no longer participating in team activities, said Brian Browne, a St. John's University spokesman.

“The University is aware of an incident involving a student and an alum that occurred at an off-campus location, not owned by the University, and is fully cooperating with the investigation by law enforcement officials,” Browne said in a statement released late Wednesday night.

Stockfeder is no longer listed on the St John's University lacrosse team's online roster. According to the website, CONNECTLAX, which focuses on college lacrosse recruits, Stockfeder is a 2016 graduate of Walt Whitman High School in Huntington Station.

He was arraigned Wednesday in Queens Criminal Court on one count of felony assault with intent to cause injury with a weapon and a count of felony assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, according to court records.

His bail was set at $5,000, either bond or cash, records show. It was unknown if Stockfeder made bail. His attorney, Anthony Como, was unavailable for comment late Wednesday.

Stockfeder’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5, records said.

— With reporting from The Associated Press.