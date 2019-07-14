A Mattituck man was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged after fleeing the scene of a crash that killed a jogger in Manorville, Suffolk County police said.

Keith Clancy, 32, was pulled over by a police officer near Exit 69 on the Long Island Expressway in Manorville at about 12:49 p.m. after the 2014 Nissan sedan he was driving struck Michael McDermott, 37, of Smithtown, police said.

McDermott was jogging at about 12:21 p.m. on the southbound shoulder of Lake Avenue, north of Oak Street, in St. James when the southbound Nissan hit him before Clancy drove away, police said.

McDermott was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said. The victim taught at William T. Rogers Middle School in Kings Park, district officials said Sunday night.

In a statement on the Kings Park Central School District website, Superintendent Timothy T. Egan said McDermott taught physical education and also coached junior varsity baseball.

"Mr. McDermott was a wonderful man, talented teacher/coach, and beloved member of our staff, and this news will be shocking to all that knew him," Egan said. "The district is in the process of reaching out to mental health staff to provide support for both students and staff."

Clancy was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He is scheduled for arraignment Monday at First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 631-852-6555. All calls are confidential.