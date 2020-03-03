Cops seek gunman in robbery at McDonald's in Commack

Suffolk County Fourth Squad detectives are searching for a gunman who they say robbed a McDonald's on Tuesday morning in Commack.

Police said the man entered the fast-food restaurant, located at the intersection of Vanderbilt Motor Parkway and Commack Road, at about 7:30 a.m., displaying a gun and demanding cash from an employee. The worker complied with cash from the register, and then the gunman fled, police said.

There were no reported injuries and police have not released additional details of the incident.