Long IslandCrime

Cops seek gunman in robbery at McDonald's in Commack

On Tuesday, Suffolk County police said a man entered the fast-food restaurant displaying a gun and demanding cash from an employee. (Credit: James Carbone)

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Suffolk County Fourth Squad detectives are searching for a gunman who they say robbed a McDonald's on Tuesday morning in Commack.

Police said the man entered the fast-food restaurant, located at the intersection of Vanderbilt Motor Parkway and Commack Road, at about 7:30 a.m., displaying a gun and demanding cash from an employee. The worker complied with cash from the register, and then the gunman fled, police said.

There were no reported injuries and police have not released additional details of the incident.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

