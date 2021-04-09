TODAY'S PAPER
Meadow Drive School in Albertson put on lockdown after threat, Nassau police say

Meadow Drive School in Albertson.

Meadow Drive School in Albertson. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Matthew Chayes
A Williston Park man on the telephone with Meadow Drive School officials Thursday "expressed his desire to conduct a violent act toward them," leading to a lockdown at the Albertson school, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Goran Preda, 42, was charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, according to a police department news release, which said the district alerted 911 after the caller’s words.

The release did not say what Preda allegedly said to the school, what if anything precipitated the phone call or how Preda was identified.

Preda, who the release said is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at First District Court, could not be reached for comment while in police custody. It was unclear whether he is represented by a lawyer.

The school and its district, Mineola, also could not be reached for comment.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

