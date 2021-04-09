A Williston Park man on the telephone with Meadow Drive School officials Thursday "expressed his desire to conduct a violent act toward them," leading to a lockdown at the Albertson school, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Goran Preda, 42, was charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, according to a police department news release, which said the district alerted 911 after the caller’s words.

The release did not say what Preda allegedly said to the school, what if anything precipitated the phone call or how Preda was identified.

Preda, who the release said is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at First District Court, could not be reached for comment while in police custody. It was unclear whether he is represented by a lawyer.

The school and its district, Mineola, also could not be reached for comment.