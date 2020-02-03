Judge calls suspect in fatal Meadowbrook crash a flight risk

A Freeport woman pleaded not guilty Monday to charges including drunken driving and assault following a deadly weekend parkway crash that authorities say killed a mother whose 8-year-old son suffered a broken arm.

Nassau District Court Judge Karen Moroney ordered during a Hempstead arraignment that motorist Nicole Pollock, 26, be jailed in lieu of $200,000 bond, $100,000 cash or $1 million partially secured bond.

Moroney said Pollock’s charges included “a bail-qualifying offense” and added that the woman was a “flight risk” after a prosecutor alleged in court that Pollock tried to elude police at the crash scene as they tried to help the little boy.

State Police identified the victim who died in the crash as Lissette Quintanilla, 39, of Hempstead. They said the wreck happened just after midnight Sunday on the northbound side of the Meadowbrook State Parkway near Exit M7.

Pollock was driving a 2012 Nissan Rogue north at about 100 mph when her sport utility vehicle hit the back of Quintanilla’s 2006 Kia, according to authorities.

They said the Kia then went out of control, crossed onto the shoulder and hit a tree.

Pollock had a strong smell of alcohol on her breath, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and poor coordination, State Police said in a felony complaint.

Records show police charged Pollock with second-degree manslaughter, first-degree vehicular manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, second-degree assault, second-degree vehicular assault, unlawful possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and motor vehicle violations including speeding.

Authorities said Quintanilla died at Nassau County Medical Center. Her son, identified in records as Brandon Guzman, went to Cohen Children’s Medical Center for treatment of his injury, which was not life-threatening, according to police.

Prosecutor Christine Geier told the judge Monday that witnesses shouted to police as they were trying to help the 8-year-old that Pollock was attempting to walk away from the scene.

Geier said that forced police to run after Pollock and she “fought with the sergeant” and “slipped out of a handcuff” before she was “taken to the ground” and arrested.

Geier said Pollock was “sedated for medical reasons” after her arrest and authorities then got a sample of her blood.

Hospital staff also found about 4.5 grams of marijuana in a plastic bag in the purse belonging to the defendant, also listed in court papers as Nicole Harrison, according to authorities.

The prosecutor said Pollock qualified for bail to be set under new legislation, citing the Freeport woman’s second-degree assault charges.

But defense attorney Leo Yakubov asked Monday for his client, who looked to be wearing a hospital gown during her court appearance, to be released on her own recognizance.

The Queens attorney said his client is a “model defendant” with no prior criminal history and a bachelor’s degree in communications. He added that Pollock has had the same job for about three years and lives with her mother.

More than a dozen supporters who came to court for Pollock, including her mother and brother, left the building without responding to requests for comment.

Yakubov declined to comment after court.