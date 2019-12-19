The homicide victim found Monday alongside an exit ramp off the Meadowbrook Parkway in Roosevelt has been identified as James Graham, 37, of Jamaica, Queens, State Police said Thursday.

Police also said an investigation has determined Graham, whose body was wrapped in a tarp, died of a gunshot wound. They did not provide additional details.

The investigation into who shot Graham and how his body ended up alongside the parkway is being conducted by the State Police Major Crime Unit in conjunction with the NYPD.

Law enforcement have not said if investigators are looking at a specific suspect or suspects. It also was not clear how long police believe Graham had been dead when his body was found.

Police said road workers discovered the body at 9:38 a.m. Monday near the tree line alongside the southbound ramp to Exit M7 West, Babylon Turnpike. State Police spokesman Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim said Monday the body was covered when it was first discovered.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting death call investigators at 631-756-3300.