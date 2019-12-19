TODAY'S PAPER
State Police identify dead man found off Meadowbrook Parkway in Roosevelt

The body of a dead man found Monday alongside an exit ramp off the Meadowbrook Parkway in Roosevelt is being investigated as a homicide, State Police said. (Credit: Jim Staubitser)

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
The homicide victim found Monday alongside an exit ramp off the Meadowbrook Parkway in Roosevelt has been identified as James Graham, 37, of Jamaica, Queens, State Police said Thursday.

Police also said an investigation has determined Graham, whose body was wrapped in a tarp, died of a gunshot wound. They did not provide additional details.

The investigation into who shot Graham and how his body ended up alongside the parkway is being conducted by the State Police Major Crime Unit in conjunction with the NYPD.

Law enforcement have not said if investigators are looking at a specific suspect or suspects. It also was not clear how long police believe Graham had been dead when his body was found.

Police said road workers discovered the body at 9:38 a.m. Monday near the tree line alongside the southbound ramp to Exit M7 West, Babylon Turnpike. State Police spokesman Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim said Monday the body was covered when it was first discovered.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting death call investigators at 631-756-3300.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

