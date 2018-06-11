The 15-year-old driver in an SUV crash that killed three Uniondale teens is to appear in court Monday to face charges, officials said.

The girl, who was identified by authorities as Cindy Sanchez, is scheduled to be arraigned in Nassau County Family Court, authorities said. The Uniondale teen was charged with three counts of second-degree manslaughter and three counts of criminally negligent homicide.

Sanchez was driving nine passengers, including her 18-month-old son, to Jones Beach on the Meadowbrook State Parkway Friday, speeding and weaving in and out of traffic, state police said. The SUV flipped several times and landed in the marsh along the parkway’s shoulder south of Merrick Road in Freeport around 11:40 a.m., police said.

David Sanchez, the driver’s 13-year-old brother; Marlon Carbajal, the 15-year-old son of the vehicle’s owner; and Herbert Leo Avilles-Maravilla, 16, died after they were ejected from the vehicle, state police said. They had not been wearing seat belts.

Six other Uniondale teenagers, ranging from 13 to 17, and the toddler suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said. The driver sustained a fractured elbow.

The SUV, a 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer, had been reported stolen by William Carbajal, Marlon’s father.