A Valley Stream man has been sentenced to a decade in prison after he was convicted of firing a gun inside his former workplace, the Nassau district attorney’s office said Monday.

Christopher Hicks, 33, is facing 10 years, then 4 years of post-release supervision, District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a news release.

Hicks was convicted of first-degree attempted assault, two counts of second-degree possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief in September.

Hicks’ charges stem from August 2016, when he shot .380 handgun inside his former employer, County Truck and Auto, in Valley Stream. No one was injured during the incident.

Hicks had been fired from the company after working there for 3 1⁄2 three and a half weeks. Police said last year that Hicks was fired after he “picked up a muffler” and threw it at a car being worked on in the shop, causing $3,000 worth of damage to the vehicle.

“This defendant could have killed any of the innocent people in that auto repair shop when he shot at former coworkers in a fit of rage following his termination,” Singas said in a statement.

Hicks is being represented by Merrick lawyer Pietrina Reda, who could not be reached for comment Monday.