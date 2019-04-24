TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Morning
SEARCH
66° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Medford man robbed four Suffolk stores at gunpoint, police say

The armed robberies took place from April 5 to Sunday, police said.

Suffolk County police at Aura Vape on Middle

Suffolk County police at Aura Vape on Middle Country Road in Selden on April 11. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

A Medford man was arrested Tuesday and charged with robbing four businesses at gunpoint this month, Suffolk County police said.

Eric Wright, 31, is accused of committing the armed robberies from April 5 to Sunday, police said in a news release Wednesday.

The sites were a Conoco gas station in Patchogue, the Aura Vape smoke shop in Selden, a Subway in Setauket and a 7-Eleven store in Holtsville, police said in a news release.

Police said Wright entered the stores, displayed a weapon that “appeared to be a handgun” and demanded that employees give him cash. In each incident, Wright escaped with "proceeds," but police declined to say how much money was stolen.

Wright was arrested at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday and charged with four counts of first-degree robbery, according to police.

Separately, police also accused Wright of stealing and pawning jewelry from a Setauket home, charging him with one count of third-degree grand larceny and one count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Police did not have further information.

Wright is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip, police said. Defense attorney information was not available.

Headshot
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Keith Makowsky, of Lindenhurst, leaves the First Precinct Police: Man broke into 9 houses in yearlong spree
Stephanie Sasek, 28, of Commack, at left in LI teacher drops 130 lbs. after 'lifetime' battle
The Medford Athletic Complex on Horseblock Road in Town developing plan for auxiliary library
Shelter Island was the last of the five Shelter Island eyes easing short-term rental law
This surveillance image shows the minivan sought in Photo released of minivan in crash after slashing
Then-White House counsel Don McGahn listens as President 1600: Muzzle on McGahn? The stonewall gets higher