A Medford man was arrested Tuesday and charged with robbing four businesses at gunpoint this month, Suffolk County police said.

Eric Wright, 31, is accused of committing the armed robberies from April 5 to Sunday, police said in a news release Wednesday.

The sites were a Conoco gas station in Patchogue, the Aura Vape smoke shop in Selden, a Subway in Setauket and a 7-Eleven store in Holtsville, police said in a news release.

Police said Wright entered the stores, displayed a weapon that “appeared to be a handgun” and demanded that employees give him cash. In each incident, Wright escaped with "proceeds," but police declined to say how much money was stolen.

Wright was arrested at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday and charged with four counts of first-degree robbery, according to police.

Separately, police also accused Wright of stealing and pawning jewelry from a Setauket home, charging him with one count of third-degree grand larceny and one count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Police did not have further information.

Wright is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip, police said. Defense attorney information was not available.