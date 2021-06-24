TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Crime

Police: Suffolk man arrested in fatal shooting from October

Dedrick Wilson, 27, of Medford, is led out

Dedrick Wilson, 27, of Medford, is led out of the Sixth Precinct in Selden for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday.  Credit: James Carbone

By Robert Brodsky and Joan Gralla robert.brodsky@newsday.com, joan.gralla@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
A Medford man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brentwood man in Coram last October, Suffolk County police said Thursday.

Dedrick Austin, 27, was charged with second degree murder and held without bail following his arraignment Thursday in Suffolk First District Court in Central Islip.

Police said Austin murdered Charles Baker, 48, of Brentwood, who was found shot in front of Fillmore Court during the morning of Oct. 14. Baker was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital.

"He absolutely maintains his innocence and looks forward to a trial," said George Hodgkinson Duncan, Austin's Islip Terrace-based defense attorney. "He didn't do this."

Austin is due back in court Tuesday.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

