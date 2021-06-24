Police: Suffolk man arrested in fatal shooting from October

A Medford man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brentwood man in Coram last October, Suffolk County police said Thursday.

Dedrick Austin, 27, was charged with second degree murder and held without bail following his arraignment Thursday in Suffolk First District Court in Central Islip.

Police said Austin murdered Charles Baker, 48, of Brentwood, who was found shot in front of Fillmore Court during the morning of Oct. 14. Baker was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital.

"He absolutely maintains his innocence and looks forward to a trial," said George Hodgkinson Duncan, Austin's Islip Terrace-based defense attorney. "He didn't do this."

Austin is due back in court Tuesday.