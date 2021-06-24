Police: Suffolk man arrested in fatal shooting from October

A Medford man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brentwood man in Coram last October, Suffolk police said Thursday.

Dedrick Austin, 27, was charged with second degree murder, according to police, and is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

Officers responding to a 911 call found Charles Baker, 48, had been shot; he was on the ground in front of Fillmore Court on Oct. 14 at about 6:30 a.m. when they arrived.

Baker later was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital.