TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Police: Suffolk man arrested in fatal shooting from October

Dedrick Wilson, 27, of Medford, is led out

Dedrick Wilson, 27, of Medford, is led out of the Sixth Precinct in Selden for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, June 24, 2021.  Credit: James Carbone

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A Medford man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brentwood man in Coram last October, Suffolk police said Thursday.

Dedrick Austin, 27, was charged with second degree murder, according to police, and is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

Officers responding to a 911 call found Charles Baker, 48, had been shot; he was on the ground in front of Fillmore Court on Oct. 14 at about 6:30 a.m. when they arrived.

Baker later was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Rudy Giuliani speaks at the Save America Rally
Rudy Giuliani's law license suspended over false 2020 election claims
Samantha Snevily has been named the grand-prize winner
Way to Go! Levittown, Montauk students win video contest
Elmer Gutierrez arrives at the Nassau County Courthouse
Nassau DA:  MS-13 gang member pleads guilty to murder
A team from Stella K. Abraham High School
Suffolk School Notebook: Teams win at mock trial
As COVID-19 numbers continue to decline and people
Got the shot? LIers grapple with asking the question
Police: Teen rescued after accidentally getting locked in former bank vault
Didn’t find what you were looking for?