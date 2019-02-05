TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Morning
44° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Medford man arrested in fatal stabbing at boardinghouse, police say

Police at the scene of the stabbing in

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Medford on Monday night. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

A Medford man who police said stabbed and killed a woman during a dispute at a boardinghouse where they lived was arrested Monday and charged with murder.

Robert Heise, 42, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on one count of second-degree murder in First District Court in Central Islip, according to a Suffolk County police news release.

Heise is accused of stabbing Donna Ruisi, 50, at the boardinghouse on Pinegrove Avenue, police said.

Ruisi was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police did not provide details about the argument.

Headshot
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

President Donald Trump is seen at his first 1600: Trump's big speech faces more hostile Congress
The 2018 New York Tennis Expo will be Free family-friendly tennis expo comes to LI
Prisoners call out to protesters and family members Lawsuit: Power failure at detention center a crisis
Runners take advantage of mild temperatures at Eisenhower Forecast: Dense fog, slippery roads this morning
No shirts needed Monday as Nick Kern, 19, Forecast: Enjoy the warmth 'while you can'
The Walmart on Old Country Road in Riverhead, Walmart unlocks African-American hair products