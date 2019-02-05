A Medford man who police said stabbed and killed a woman during a dispute at a boardinghouse where they lived was arrested Monday and charged with murder.

Robert Heise, 42, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on one count of second-degree murder in First District Court in Central Islip, according to a Suffolk County police news release.

Heise is accused of stabbing Donna Ruisi, 50, at the boardinghouse on Pinegrove Avenue, police said.

Ruisi was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police did not provide details about the argument.