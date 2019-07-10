A Medford man who survived a stabbing during a lethal weekend house party was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting that night, Suffolk police said.

Corey Coach, 25, of Maple Lane, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on second-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon charges.

He shot Darnell Smith, 36, of East Patchogue, about 1:35 a.m. Saturday after a fight broke out in the street near Cedar and West lanes in Medford, homicide detectives said. Police had gotten several 911 calls about a large group of people fighting.

Smith was taken by private vehicle to the Coram Fire Department, then by ambulance to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Coach, who lives blocks from the street brawl scene, had been treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police did not release other details.