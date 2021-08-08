A Medford teenager was arrested on weapons charges Saturday after he crashed a car into a Patchogue car wash with a loaded handgun in the vehicle, Suffolk police said.

Kariem Harrell, 18, was driving a 2008 Infiniti G35 about 6 p.m. when the car crashed and "overturned into" Robo Automatic Car Wash on Montauk Highway, police said.

Harrell and two passengers in the Infiniti were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police said Harrell was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was held overnight in the Fifth Precinct with arraignment scheduled for Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip.

A lawyer representing Harrell could not immediately be reached for comment.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.