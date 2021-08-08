TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Medford teen had loaded weapon when he crashed into East Patchogue car wash

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

A Medford teenager was arrested on weapons charges Saturday after he crashed a car into a Patchogue car wash with a loaded handgun in the vehicle, Suffolk police said.

Kariem Harrell, 18, was driving a 2008 Infiniti G35 about 6 p.m. when the car crashed and "overturned into" Robo Automatic Car Wash on Montauk Highway, police said.

Harrell and two passengers in the Infiniti were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police said Harrell was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was held overnight in the Fifth Precinct with arraignment scheduled for Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip.

A lawyer representing Harrell could not immediately be reached for comment.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Latest Long Island News

From left, Sam Petie, 23, of Mastic Beach,
Some LIers still hesitant, say they will not get the vaccine
Locust Valley Superintendent Kenneth Graham with Michelle Villa,
LI schools hiring more mental health professionals in COVID's wake
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo speaks in Albany in
Cuomo faces hard math as impeachment probe advances
Uniondale School Board president Addie Blanco-Harvey, left, and
All-female board of color, superintendent lead Uniondale school district
Riverhead residents can again access public hearings via
Town reinstates Zoom access for public hearings only
Arthur Williams said in the lawsuit that district
Ex-LI school official's $35-million suit alleges discrimination, unlawful termination
Didn’t find what you were looking for?