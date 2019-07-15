TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
SEARCH
74° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Medford woman drove drunk with son, 11, in SUV when she crashed

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

A Medford woman driving with her 11-year-old son was drunk when she crashed into a van Monday and took off, Suffolk police said.

Susan Striplin, 43, was heading south at about 12:45 p.m. in East Northport on Daly Road in a GMC Yukon when she sideswiped a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van near Phyllis Drive, police said. No injuries were reported in the crash, police said.

She left the scene in her SUV, but police stopped her about 1:20 p.m. on Daly Road, near Jericho Turnpike, authorities said.

Her son was in the Yukon at the time of the crash and during the arrest, police said.

Striplin, of Blackpine Drive, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on charges of driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 16 years old, also known as Leandra's Law, and leaving the scene of an accident. 

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

T. Andrew Brown, left, Regents vice chancellor, speaks Plan calls for revamping high school Regents exam system
Mourners remember Michael McDermott, 37, of Smithtown, at Teacher killed in hit-and-run remembered at high school
Eric Garner, shown in an undated family photo, Results of Garner death probe expected Tuesday
A Mattituck man was arrested Sunday afternoon and Police: Man charged after fatal hit-and-run
President Donald Trump at the White House on 1600: Racism row doesn't bother Trump; GOP looks uneasy
Jeffrey Epstein in 2017. Prosecutor: Epstein had diamonds, fake passport
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search