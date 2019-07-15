A Medford woman driving with her 11-year-old son was drunk when she crashed into a van Monday and took off, Suffolk police said.

Susan Striplin, 43, was heading south at about 12:45 p.m. in East Northport on Daly Road in a GMC Yukon when she sideswiped a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van near Phyllis Drive, police said. No injuries were reported in the crash, police said.

She left the scene in her SUV, but police stopped her about 1:20 p.m. on Daly Road, near Jericho Turnpike, authorities said.

Her son was in the Yukon at the time of the crash and during the arrest, police said.

Striplin, of Blackpine Drive, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on charges of driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 16 years old, also known as Leandra's Law, and leaving the scene of an accident.