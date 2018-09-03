Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

Long IslandCrime

Bicyclist seriously hurt when car hits him in Melville, police say

The 47-year-old bicyclist was riding south on New York Avenue in Melville at 4:25 a.m. when he was hit by a southbound sedan, police say.

Police investigate the scene where a bicyclist was seriously injured after being struck by car in Melville early Monday. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Print

A Massapequa bicyclist was seriously injured when a car hit him early Monday in Melville, Suffolk County police said.

Sean Spaulding, 47, was riding south on New York Avenue just north of East Lyons Street at 4:25 a.m. when he was hit by a southbound 2012 Chevrolet sedan driven by Thuan Van Hoang, 55, of Huntington Station.

Melville Rescue Squad took Spaulding to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for treatment. Hoang was not hurt.

No charges have been filed but police impounded the Chevrolet for a safety check and are investigating the crash, according to a release. Police asked anyone with information to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

