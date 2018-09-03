A Massapequa bicyclist was seriously injured when a car hit him early Monday in Melville, Suffolk County police said.

Sean Spaulding, 47, was riding south on New York Avenue just north of East Lyons Street at 4:25 a.m. when he was hit by a southbound 2012 Chevrolet sedan driven by Thuan Van Hoang, 55, of Huntington Station.

Melville Rescue Squad took Spaulding to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for treatment. Hoang was not hurt.

No charges have been filed but police impounded the Chevrolet for a safety check and are investigating the crash, according to a release. Police asked anyone with information to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.