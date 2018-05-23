Two men who burglarized a Melville church are wanted more than two months later, and a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest, Suffolk County police said.

The men got away with a laptop computer, cash, a hard drive and two blank checks on March 19, police said.

They broke into a locked office at the Presbyterian Church of Sweet Hollow at 95 Old Country Rd. at about 6 a.m., police said. They drove away in a white 2009 to 2011 Toyota Yaris, police said.

Police released surveillance images of the men Wednesday. Anyone with information was asked to call Suffolk Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.