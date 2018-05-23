TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Morning
62° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

2 men wanted in Melville church burglary, police say

This image shows two men who burglarized a

This image shows two men who burglarized a Melville church on March 19, Suffolk County police said. Photo Credit: SCPD

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

Two men who burglarized a Melville church are wanted more than two months later, and a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest, Suffolk County police said.

The men got away with a laptop computer, cash, a hard drive and two blank checks on March 19, police said.

They broke into a locked office at the Presbyterian Church of Sweet Hollow at 95 Old Country Rd. at about 6 a.m., police said. They drove away in a white 2009 to 2011 Toyota Yaris, police said.

Police released surveillance images of the men Wednesday. Anyone with information was asked to call Suffolk Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Latest Long Island News

Stacey Abrams, seen here on Sunday during a Abrams wins primary in bid to be first black female gov
Nassau County Democratic Committee chairman Jay Jacobs speaks Nassau Dems pick State Senate candidates
Mark and Nicholas Herman of Lindenhurst demonstrate the The Floss Dance craze hits LI 
Kevin Gersh, 51, of Huntington, founder and CEO LI academy's founder helps young people succeed
Morning rain is expected to clear up throughout Forecast: 'Beautiful day' with high in 80s
Tiyana Oates, left, and Craig Blackwood were charged Cops: Trio charged in Uniondale armed robbery