Crime

Two plead guilty to sale of synthetic marijuana, officials say

The men sold the ‘K2’ out of a Medford convenience store, where they kept it concealed behind the register, officials said

By Robert E. Kessler  robert.kessler@newsday.com
Two men pleaded guilty Tuesday to selling the synthetic marijuana, known as K-2 or “Spice,” out of a convenience store they operated in Medford, officials said.

Osman Ak, 45, of Holbrook, the owner, and a relative, Murat Ak, 35, also of Holbrook, admitted to selling the drug at their store, Eyup Gas and Convenience Store, before U.S Magistrate Steven Locke, at the federal court in Central Islip, officials said.

When the Aks were arrested in September, officials said the drugs were sold to a relatively younger crowd that investigators said appeared to between 18- to 23-years-old. Officials said the store operated under the name of VS Food Mart on Route 112.

The K-2 was colorfully packaged in glitter bags with cartoon characters on the front such as Dopey from Snow White, and labeled under names such as “OMG,” “Hayze Peachy King,” and “Hayze Hawaiian Ultra,” officials said. The sales of the drug packages were made from a cigar box concealed behind the store’s cash register, officials said.

The defendants put “the community at risk to the dangers associated with this synthetic hallucinogen and its unpredictable side effects,” acting Eastern District United States Attorney Bridget Rhode said at the time of the Aks’ arrests. The investigation was conducted jointly by the federal Drug Enforcement Agency and the New York State Police.

The Aks each face up to twenty years in prison when they are sentenced, but would probably receive a much lesser sentence.

A third person who worked at the store, Mehmet Akpinar, 51, of Nesconset, who was arrested along with the Aks has previously pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and is awaiting sentencing, officials said.

Assistant United State Attorney Charles Kelly declined to comment, as did Murat Ak’s attorney, Leonard Lato. Osman Ak’s attorney could not be reached immediately for comment.

Bob Kessler covers federal law, including law enforcement agencies such as the FBI, DEA, IRS and ATF, as well as the federal courts.

