Three men have been charged with assault after a bloody brawl in a Baldwin bowling alley Monday, Nassau County police said.

The three men fought with four other people about 1:30 a.m. Monday at the Baldwin Bowling Center at 2407 Grand Ave., police said.

“The three defendants assaulted the victims by punching and kicking them repeatedly about the body, causing substantial pain and bruising,” police said in a news release.

Pedro Mendez-Ramos, 24, of School Street in Baldwin, slashed two men, causing deep wounds, police said. Another male victim suffered an abrasion and a female victim “received substantial pain to the right side of her head,” the news release said.

Mendez-Ramos, who was arrested Wednesday, was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead, police said. He was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree gang assault, criminal possession of a weapon, tampering with a witness and two counts of third-degree assault.

Brian Gonzalez Valdez, 20, of Prospect Street in Baldwin, was arraigned Monday, police said. He faces two counts of first-degree gang assault, two counts of third-degree assault and unauthorized use of a vehicle; he was scheduled to return to court Thursday, according to online court records.

A third defendant, Christopher Abreu, 21, of Matthew Drive in Amityville, was given an appearance ticket to appear in the same court Monday on a charge of third-degree assault.