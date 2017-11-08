This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Cops: Mercedes-Benz used to flee Shirley shooting

Suffolk County investigators said the suspect or suspects

Suffolk County investigators said the suspect or suspects in a double shooting in Shirley on Aug. 19, 2017, used a white two-door Mercedes-Benz convertible to flee the scene. Photo Credit: SCPD

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Who shot two men on Puritan Lane? That’s what Suffolk County police investigators want to know, releasing surveillance photos Wednesday from the shooting that took place at 10:40 p.m. Aug. 19 in Shirley — leaving two men wounded. The injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said the suspect or suspects used a white two-door Mercedes-Benz convertible to flee the scene. Photos of that vehicle were released Wednesday.

One of the victims was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of “non-life-threatening injuries,” while the other was transported to Stony Brook by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

All calls will remain confidential, and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

