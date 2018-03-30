Suffolk County police said they are looking for two men who assaulted another man outside a Huntington bar earlier this month.

The assault took place about 1 a.m. on March 18 in front of Nag’s Head Ale House at 396 New York Ave., police said.

Detectives asked anyone with information on the assault to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-847; a cash reward of up to $5,000 was being offered.