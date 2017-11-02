This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Long IslandCrime

Teen charged with making threats to school, cops say

By Ellen Yan  ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A teenager has been arrested following an investigation into a social media post threatening violence at a Bellmore high school Thursday, Nassau police said.

Jordan Rojas, 17, of North Bellmore, was scheduled to be arraigned Friday on a charge of making a terroristic threat, police said.

An investigation led to his arrest near Mepham High School on Camp Avenue in Bellmore after patrol officers responded there for a threat of violence posted about 12:40 p.m. Thursday on social media, a police spokesman said.

Other details in the case were not available Thursday night, including what the threat was and whether Rojas, of Newbridge Road, is a student at the school.

