A Massapequa man admitted Wednesday that he carried out a 2019 attack that left a high school teaching assistant dead in his own home after police said the Merrick resident suffered more than 100 stab wounds.

Ryan Lindquist, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a Nassau County Court proceeding, admitting that he intentionally killed Evan Grabelsky by stabbing him to death.

Grabelsky, 32, had worked with special education students at Great Neck North High School and was a counselor at Camp Iconic in North Bellmore during the summer.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Helene Gugerty said she planned to sentence Lindquist to 20 years to life next month under terms of a plea bargain that the prosecution and defense negotiated.

Police said at the time of Lindquist’s arrest that he and Grabelsky met on a dating app two years earlier and had been in a relationship for about a year.

Grabelsky’s parents returned to their Elliot Street home from a party at 11:44 p.m. on June 1, 2019, and found his body on a staircase landing, according to police.

Authorities said the attack on the victim started in a bedroom, went through a den and continued upstairs as Grabelsky apparently tried to escape. They said the victim’s injuries included defensive wounds on his hands and arms.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police said they identified Lindquist, whom they arrested about two weeks later, as a person of interest shortly after the homicide using video surveillance from the neighborhood and evidence at the scene.

The defendant had several cuts on both hands at the time of his arrest, according to police, who believe the lacerations happened when he slipped on the knife during the killing.

Police haven’t commented on any potential motive behind the attack, saying previously that the two men met at Grabelsky’s house before "something happened" and Lindquist lashed out violently.

The lawyer who represented Lindquist at his initial court arraignment said he had no previous criminal record. Lindquist had worked in a costume store, Newsday previously reported.

A grand jury indicted the defendant on the murder charge and a misdemeanor weapon offense in August 2019. He’s been in custody at Nassau’s jail without bail since his arrest.

Grabelsky began working in the Great Neck North school district in 2015 and district officials said after his slaying that the school community was "devastated" to hear of his death.

Besides work in his chosen field, Grabelsky had inspired others in a weight-loss journey he publicly documented on social media. He also discussed his 105-pound loss over two years for a 2012 feature in Newsday.