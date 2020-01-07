Nassau County police Tuesday night responded in force to a report of an armed home invasion involving two masked males who entered a Merrick house, officials said.

The incident occurred about 5 p.m. at a home on Beach Drive and prompted a response by tactical officers with the department’s Bureau of Special Operations, said Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun, a department spokesman.

A 20-year-old visitor to the home, who was in the den at the time, told detectives he saw two masked males come into the residence through a back door from a second-story deck, LeBrun said.

The perpetrators wore dark clothes and bandanas over their faces, LeBrun said. One of the intruders displayed a black gun, and that’s when the 20-year-old man confronted them and was struck in the face, LeBrun said.

The commotion startled others in the home, LeBrun said.

“The mother in the residence hears what’s going on. Once she sees what is taking place, she screams that she’s 'going to call the police,'” LeBrun said. “Both individuals flee the residence. The mother and the three occupants now lock themselves in a bedroom, call police, and await their arrival.”

LeBrun said officers with the Seventh Precinct and Special Operations searched the home but did not find the suspects.

The intruders were in the home for no longer than two minutes, while four people were inside, including the mother, an adult son and his friend, the 20-year-old, and a grandmother, LeBrun said.

Multiple marked police cars lined Beach Drive about 7 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators roped off a section of the street with police tape, and a department “Crime Scene Search Unit” van was parked near the home in question.

Residents said earlier Tuesday afternoon, marked and unmarked police swarmed the block and nearby streets. Tactical officers, carrying long guns, were seen, neighbors said on their usually quiet block.

Several homes on the street were equipped with cameras or Ring doorbells, which LeBrun said, will be looked at during the investigation.