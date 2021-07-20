Merrick man admits in court to strangling his wife

A Merrick man whose lawyer said reached a "boiling point" after suffering long-time abuse from his arthritis-riddled wife admitted Tuesday to killing his spouse of 37 years in an episode of domestic violence.

John Gerges, 61, pleaded guilty to manslaughter before Acting State Supreme Court Justice Tammy S. Robbins in a deal the prosecution and defense negotiated that will send the defendant to prison for 21 years.

The slaying happened on Feb. 22, 2020, when authorities said Gerges put his hands around the neck of his wife, Marvat Gerges, and strangled the 58-year-old woman in their Lindgren Street home after an argument as he tried to fix a sink. Prosecutors said Tuesday that the dispute was about the cleanliness of their home.

Gerges "brutally strangled his frail wife after a petty argument," Nassau Acting District Attorney Joyce Smith said in a statement. The county's top prosecutor added that by his plea, Gerges "will be held responsible for this act of ultimate domestic violence."

Gerges' lawyer said in an interview after the plea hearing that the defendant is remorseful and had lost control and lashed out after suffering a pattern of verbal and physical abuse at the hands of his ill wife.

"This is otherwise loving husband who was just pushed to the brink by his wife's behavior and unfortunately whatever conflict they were having ... it wasn't dealt with so that it reached its boiling point and he lost it," attorney Ira Weissman said.

The wife had suffered from rhematoid arthritis for two decades and the husband had taken the last few months before the deadly conflict happened off from his job to care for her, according to the Central Islip lawyer.

Police have said the couple’s adult son heard his parents arguing when he left for work before returning home from his security guard job at around 2:30 p.m. and finding his homebound mother on a guest room bed with marks around her neck.

The son called 911 but police said later that his mother was already dead. John Gerges wasn’t home then, but police questioned and arrested him when he returned the next day.

A grand jury later indicted the husband on murder and strangulation charges that had him facing up to 25 years to life if found guilty.

Days after the slaying, the defendant professed his innocence as detectives led him out of Nassau police headquarters bound for his initial court arraignment. John Gerges also said then that he had suffered "years of abuse."

Police said at the time there was no indication that was true. They acknowledged the couple often fought, but said there was no record of officers going to their home for domestic disputes.

Gerges told the judge Tuesday he has an associate's degree in mechanical engineering and no felony convictions. He worked as a product tester for Good Housekeeping magazine for 27 years, according to his lawyer.

The judge plans to sentence Gerges on Sept. 13.