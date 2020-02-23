A Merrick man has been arrested and charged in the death of his wife after a domestic altercation, Nassau County police said Sunday night.

John Gerges, 60, of Lindgren Street in Merrick, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife, 58-year-old Marvat Gerges who lived at the same house, police said.

Homicide detectives said Marvat Gerges "suffered a fatal injury" and that there had been a "domestic altercation" between Gerges and his wife. No other details were given.

Gerges will be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Monday.

Earlier Sunday, Nassau police had reported that they had been called to the home on Lindgren Street at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday for a 58-year old female who was unresponsive. Upon arrival the woman was pronounced dead.