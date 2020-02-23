TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Evening
SEARCH
38° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Merrick man accused of killing wife in domestic altercation

John Gerges, 60, of Merrick has been charged

John Gerges, 60, of Merrick has been charged with second-degree murder in the death Saturday of his wife, 58-year-old Marvat Gerges, Nassau County police said. Credit: NCPD

By Joie Tyrrell joie.tyrrell@newsday.com @JoieTyrrell
Print

A Merrick man has been arrested and charged in the death of his wife after a domestic altercation, Nassau County police said Sunday night. 

John Gerges, 60, of Lindgren Street in Merrick, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife, 58-year-old Marvat Gerges who lived at the same house, police said. 

Homicide detectives said Marvat Gerges "suffered a fatal injury" and that there had been a "domestic altercation" between Gerges and his wife. No other details were given.

Gerges will be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Monday. 

Earlier Sunday, Nassau police had reported that they had been called to the home on Lindgren Street at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday for a 58-year old female who was unresponsive. Upon arrival the woman was pronounced dead.

Headshot of Newsday employee Joie Tyrell on June

Joie Tyrrell is a Long Island native and covers education for Newsday, where she has worked for nearly 20 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Author Cheryl Wills talks about her latest book Author, NY1 anchor recounts lost stories of ancestors
Raeann Mariella, 26, of Patchogue, holds a 2015 Disruptions feared from expansion of travel restrictions
A Selden man was killed when his motorcycle Cops: Selden man killed in Center Moriches motorcycle crash
A bulldozer with a grapple moves pipe into Schumer knocks plan to move dredges from LI to Florida
A rider on an ATV was injured after Woman riding ATV seriously injured when she hits home
B. Smith arrives at the BET Honors red B. Smith, restaurateur and former model, dies at 70
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search