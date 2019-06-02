A 32-year-old man was found stabbed to death inside his house in Merrick late Saturday night and police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Nassau County police found the man with multiple stab wounds, including defense wounds on his hands and arms, a police spokesman said Sunday morning.

The stabbing occurred in "multiple areas in the residence" on Elliot Street, the spokesman said. Someone returning home found the man and called police around 11:44 p.m., he said.

The stabbing doesn't appear to be random, the spokesman said, and the suspect or suspects are unknown.

The investigation is continuing, including speaking to neighbors and checking any cameras in the area, the spokesman said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.