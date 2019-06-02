TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Morning
SEARCH
66° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Police investigating stabbing death of man in Merrick

Nassau County police investigate on Elliot Street in

Nassau County police investigate on Elliot Street in Merrick on Sunday morning. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com
Print

A 32-year-old man was found stabbed to death inside his house in Merrick late Saturday night and police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Nassau County police found the man with multiple stab wounds, including defense wounds on his hands and arms, a police spokesman said Sunday morning.

The stabbing occurred in "multiple areas in the residence" on Elliot Street, the spokesman said. Someone returning home found the man and called police around 11:44 p.m., he said.

The stabbing doesn't appear to be random, the spokesman said, and the suspect or suspects are unknown.

The investigation is continuing, including speaking to neighbors and checking any cameras in the area, the spokesman said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Severe thunderstorms to start on LI this afternoon Forecast: Severe thunderstorms expected today
The Report: LI drinking water has most contaminants in NY
Keeley Lennon, 17, developed a program aimed at After losing father to addiction, teen helps others
Patricia Holman helps organize Downtown Sounds in Glen Fundraising saves Glen Cove fireworks, concerts
Parking meters along Bay Shore's Main Street, pictured Bay Shore business group petitions to eliminate meters
Michael Robinson, seen at Central Islip Recreation Village Suffolk vote on limiting criminal history questions
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search