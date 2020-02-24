A Merrick man who was charged in the death of his wife after a domestic altercation said he was innocent as he was led out of Nassau County police headquarters for arraignment Monday morning.

John Gerges, 60, of Lindgren Street, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Marvat Gerges, 58.

As he was led out of Nassau County police headquarters for arraignment Monday, Gerges declared he was innocent and that he himself had suffered “years of abuse.”

Earlier Sunday, Nassau police had reported that they had been called to the home on Lindgren Street at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday for a 58-year old female who was unresponsive. Upon arrival the woman was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives said Marvat Gerges "suffered a fatal injury" and that there had been a "domestic altercation" between Gerges and his wife. No other details were given.

With Joie Tyrrell