Long Beach man indicted on meth-making charges

A Long Beach man was indicted Wednesday for allegedly running a clandestine meth lab out of his detached garage and creating a “grave risk of death” for neighbors.

Jovin Weinstock, 41, pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his lawyer said no meth or residue of meth being made previously was found at the location.

Weinstock was arrested after authorities found him on May 10 unconscious, in respiratory distress and naked on his West Beech Street lawn. He pleaded not guilty nearly a week later from a hospital bed.

Law enforcement officials said they uncovered the illicit drug operation while trying to figure out what happened to him.

“This defendant allegedly ran a clandestine drug lab out of his Long Beach home,” Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said. “I thank the many first responders who secured the chaotic scene and ensured that no one was hurt by the potentially explosive chemicals allegedly found inside the house.”

The grand jury indictment, unsealed before acting Nassau Supreme Court Justice Francis Ricigliano In Mineola, charged Weinstock with the unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of lab equipment and meth precursors, and criminal possession of a controlled substance. The indictment said he created a “grave risk of death” for neighbors.

“Upon entering his home and detached garage, they (police) allegedly found scientific lab equipment, including glassware, tubing, measuring equipment and a ventilation system,” the district attorney's office said in a statement. “They also allegedly found various chemicals, including acid, denatured alcohol and an unknown substance in a triple neck flask that was being stirred on a lab hot plate.”

Authorities also recovered “289 store-bought and packaged tablets of Sudafed, a precursor for the manufacturing of methamphetamine, handwritten chemical equations and notations for the creation of nitrotoluene and methaqualone (quaaludes), instructions on how to manufacture methamphetamine, store-bought solvents and 15 clonazepam pills.”

Weinstock “denies ever making meth,” his attorney, Mitchell Barnett, said outside court. ”Actually no meth was found at the location at all.”

Any chemicals found there could have “innocent purposes, “ he said. “I think most of the stuff that was found there is found in anybody’s garage. “

He added: “I believe there are answers for why the chemicals are there.”

Weinstock has a background in chemistry and has worked in the field, Barnett said.

