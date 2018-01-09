Two men, one armed with a shotgun, robbed a store Monday night in Huntington Station, Suffolk County police said.

The robbers entered the MetroPCS store at 1669 New York Ave. about 8 p.m. and demanded cash, police said.

An employee complied and the robbers fled on foot, north on New York Avenue, police said.

Police said there were no injuries.

Detectives asked that anyone with information on the robbery call them at 631-854-8252, or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.