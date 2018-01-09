TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Pair with shotgun rob MetroPCS in Huntington Station

Suffolk County police respond to robbery at a

Suffolk County police respond to robbery at a MetroPCS store in Huntington Station on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Two men, one armed with a shotgun, robbed a store Monday night in Huntington Station, Suffolk County police said.

The robbers entered the MetroPCS store at 1669 New York Ave. about 8 p.m. and demanded cash, police said.

An employee complied and the robbers fled on foot, north on New York Avenue, police said.

Police said there were no injuries.

Detectives asked that anyone with information on the robbery call them at 631-854-8252, or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

