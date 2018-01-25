Suffolk County police said a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the armed robbery of a store in Huntington Station earlier this month.

Authorities also released surveillance video showing the two men police believe robbed the Metro PCS store at 1169 New York Ave. about 8 p.m. on Jan. 8.

The video shows a man in dark clothing holding what appears to be a shotgun while a man in lighter-colored clothing stands at the counter.

An employee complied with the men’s demand for cash and they fled on New York Avenue, police said. Police said there were no injuries.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the robbery to call them at 631-854-8252, or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.