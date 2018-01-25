TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Reward offered in shotgun holdup of Metro PCS store, cops say

Police also released surveillance video showing the two men robbing the store on New York Avenue in Huntington Station.

Suffolk County police released surveillance images and video

Suffolk County police released surveillance images and video of two men, one with a shotgun, robbing a Metro PCS in Huntington Station at about 8 p.m. Jan. 8, 2018. Photo Credit: SCPD

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Suffolk County police said a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the armed robbery of a store in Huntington Station earlier this month.

Authorities also released surveillance video showing the two men police believe robbed the Metro PCS store at 1169 New York Ave. about 8 p.m. on Jan. 8.

The video shows a man in dark clothing holding what appears to be a shotgun while a man in lighter-colored clothing stands at the counter.

An employee complied with the men’s demand for cash and they fled on New York Avenue, police said. Police said there were no injuries.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the robbery to call them at 631-854-8252, or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

