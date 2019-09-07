TODAY'S PAPER
Freeport man accused of punching cop during arrest in Uniondale bar, police say

Luis Meza, 31, of Freeport faces multiple charges

Luis Meza, 31, of Freeport faces multiple charges including assault in the second degree, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration in the second degree and disorderly conduct, Nassau County police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A Freeport man punched an officer in the face early Saturday morning after refusing to leave a Uniondale bar, Nassau County police said.

Luis Meza, 31, was arrested about 1:40 a.m. Saturday and faces multiple charges including assault in the second degree, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration in the second degree and disorderly conduct, police said.

Meza struck an officer with his fist, police said. The officer’s injuries on the left side of his face included minor swelling and abrasions, police said. He was treated at a hospital, police said.

Officers were called to the Frontera bar on Nassau Road. Once there, security told police Meza caused a disturbance and would not leave, police said. Police confronted Meza and told him he had to leave and began escorting him out the bar. Meza told officers that he would not leave, police said.

Officers told Meza he was under arrest and that is when he struck the officer in the face, police said. Meza was quickly arrested but began twisting and flailing his legs in an attempt to kick officers, police said.

Meza was evaluated and treated at a hospital, police said. He is expected to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

