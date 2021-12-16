TODAY'S PAPER
Ex-doctor sentenced for illegally prescribing pain killers that led to fatal overdoses

Michael Belfiore arrives at federal court in Central

Michael Belfiore arrives at federal court in Central Islip in April of 2018.   Credit: James Carbone

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
A former doctor from Merrick was sentenced Thursday to 23 years in federal prison after a jury found he exchanged cash for illegal opioid prescriptions that led to the overdose death of two men.

Michael Belfiore, 58, of Westbury, appeared in U.S. Eastern District Court in Central Islip, wearing a tan prison uniform. He was convicted after a jury trial of two counts of illegal distribution of oxycodone, causing the deaths of two patients, and 26 counts of illegal distribution of oxycodone.

U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Bianco said Belfiore illegally prescribed nearly 6,000 pills over three and a half years, including 150 pills on April 12, 2013, to John Ubaghs, a 33-year-old Marine Corps veteran from Baldwin. He died the next day from an overdose.

Belfiore, a former doctor of osteopathic medicine who operated out of a Merrick strip mall, also gave Edward Martin, 43, of East Rockaway 240 pills within 45 days without an exam, leading to Martin's overdose 10 days later, March 5, 2013, Bianco said.

The judge said if Belfiore had done his job following his medical oath and care, Martin may still be alive today.

"There's no difference between a drug dealer on the street selling opioids. In fact, it's worse," Bianco said. "This doctor's criminal behavior was hidden behind a white lab coat and a prescription pad. It was like giving a loaded gun for someone to kill themselves with a prescription of Oxy."

Belfiore's medical license has lapsed, prosecutors said, and he no longer practices medicine.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

