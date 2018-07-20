A 14-year-old male was arrested Friday morning and charged in the vandalism of a memorial commemorating fallen Navy SEAL and Patchogue native Michael P. Murphy, police said.

Fourth Squad detectives arrested the teen at 3 a.m. at his Ronkonkoma home after an investigation, Suffolk County police said in a news release. The boy will be arraigned in family court on a charge of second-degree criminal mischief at a later date, police said. Police did not provide further details about the arrest.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday the state will pay to replace the vandalized memorial that honors Murphy, the first member of the Navy awarded the Medal of Honor since the Vietnam War. Murphy was killed in Afghanistan in 2005.

"This most-esteemed award memorializes and honors his leadership and service, and to desecrate this honor is beyond the pale," Cuomo said in a statement. "I am appalled and disgusted by this apparent act of vandalism."

Suffolk police said the vandalism took place at Lt. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Park in Lake Ronkonkoma.

Matt Balkam, 51, of Lake Grove, said he saw a photo on Facebook of the damage Thursday and went to see it for himself. At the memorial site on Lake Shore Road, he found the circular stone slab bearing Murphy’s name and image shattered into fragments.

“To me it looked like either they took a brick or some sort of a hammer” to it, Balkam said of the damage.

“It’s wrong on every level,” he said.

In a written statement, Murphy’s father, Daniel Murphy, of Wading River, said his family is “heartbroken” by the vandalism.

“There were so many from the community who volunteered their labor, time and money to build Serenity Plaza. It’s unfortunate that some devalue the service and sacrifice of our Veterans and Fallen Heroes . . . through damage to a monument,” he said.

With Martin C. Evans