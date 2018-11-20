A former Binghamton University student from Massapequa was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years to life in prison for the stabbing death of another student in April.

Broome County Court Judge Kevin Dooley sentenced Michael Roque, 20, after the former student pleaded guilty in September to second-degree murder in the death of Binghamton freshman engineering major Joao Souza.

In a tweet Tuesday, Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell said Roque "deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison."

Roque twice attempted to withdraw his Sept. 7 guilty plea, professing his innocence and arguing that his defense counsel had not been working in his best interests, according to published reports.

Dooley Monday rejected Roque's motion, arguing the guilty plea was made voluntarily.

"In my view this is a coldblooded execution," Dooley told Roque at sentencing Thursday.

Roque's attorney, David Butler of upstate Vestal, did not respond to a request for comment.

Roque's older brother Julio Roque told Newsday in April that the family was stunned by news of Michael's arrest.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“He’s the nicest one of the family,” said Julio Roque, 22, of Massapequa. “He’s the one who makes everyone happy."

Souza, 19, was fatally stabbed April 15 in a bathroom and bedroom dorm in Windham Hall on Binghamton's campus in Vestal. Authorities said Roque was jealous that Souza had begun a romantic relationship with his high school girlfriend.