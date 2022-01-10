The murder trial of ex-NYPD officer Michael Valva and his onetime-fiancée Angela Pollina, who are charged with killing the former officer’s 8-year-old son Thomas Valva, was delayed Monday because of court restrictions due to the omicron variant.

It is now scheduled to take place this spring.

State Supreme Court Justice William Condon set an April 19 date for jury selection for the trial, which had been scheduled to start Monday in Riverhead — nearly two years after Thomas' Jan. 17, 2020, hypothermia death.

Condon, during a brief conference in a Riverhead courtroom Monday, cited state court rules mandating face masks and social distancing as the cause of the delay.

Condon, who previously ruled that the former couple would be tried together but with separate juries, also said he could potentially reverse his ruling and elect that each defendant to be tried separately "if it comes to that," he said.

"Frankly, it's physically impossible to do that at this time," Condon said, referring to holding a trial with two defendants, two juries and court staff in a single courtroom during the pandemic.

Condon said he would reassess the situation during a conference on March 1 and depending on the status of the virus and the state court rules on masking and social distancing, could decide to proceed with both defendants on trial April 19 or just one defendant. The prosecution would select which defendant to try first, he said.

Valva, in a dark suit, appeared briefly before Condon Monday with his attorney John LoTurco. Pollina's attorney Matthew Tuohy waived her appearance.

Valva and Pollina have both been in jail since their Jan. 24, 2020 arrests. They have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and child endangerment charges in the hypothermia death of Thomas and the alleged abuse of his brother Anthony, then 10.

According to prosecutors, Thomas died after Valva and Pollina he forced him to sleep in the unheated garage of their Center Moriches home in frigid temperatures, prosecutors have said.

LoTurco has previously called Thomas’ death a "nightmarish accidental death" and cast blame on Pollina, calling her a "wicked, cruel stepmother" who "compelled them to be in the garage," referring to Thomas and Anthony. Tuohy has claimed Pollina is innocent and said she was intimidated by Valva, who was solely in charge of caring for his sons.

Valva and Pollina were initially scheduled to go on trial Oct. 12, Condon set the January trial date after defense attorneys argued the stricter coronavirus pandemic protocols spurred by the delta variant would hurt their clients’ abilities to get a fair trial. The prosecution did not object to the delay.

After court, LoTurco said: "The entire Valva team, including our client, feel it’s a prudent decision to adjourn the matter due to the current state of omicron and the impact it would have on jury selection and the entirety of the trial."

LoTurco said he would prefer if Valva and Pollina are tried separately, which he and Tuohy initially petitioned the court to do, but said "we will be prepared on April 19 for whatever path this pandemic takes us and whatever ruling the court makes."

LoTurco said Valva remains in protective custody while in jail.

"It’s been two years since the death of his child and while he obviously hasn’t recovered from that, he’s slowly healing," said LoTurco.