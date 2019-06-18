TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Mastic woman charged in burglary after June 12 break-in, Suffolk cops say

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
A Mastic woman was arrested Monday and charged with burglarizing a home last week in Middle Island, Suffolk County police said.

Cheryl Liggon, 36, of Meadowmere Avenue, faces a second-degree burglary charge, police said. She will be arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Suffolk police have yet to locate a man believed to be her accomplice.

At 1:40 p.m. June 12, police said, Liggon entered a home on West Bartlett Road as her accomplice waited outside as a lookout.

Liggon stole clothing but when a resident came home and saw the pair, they fled with the proceeds, authorities said. There were no injuries.

The man was last seen wearing a dark hat, glasses, a bright orange shirt and khaki cargo shorts.

The suspects' images were captured on surveillance video, police said. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

