Suffolk police shot and wounded a man Wednesday afternoon in Middle Island after he barricaded himself inside a home, walked outside and pointed a rifle at officers, officials said.

The unidentified man was transported to a hospital but his condition was unknown, Suffolk police said.

Members of the Suffolk police Hostage Negotiation Team responded to the home on Bailey Road and communicated with the man as he barricaded himself inside, police said. When the man exited the house, police said, he pointed the rifle at police officers and was shot.