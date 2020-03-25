TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
43° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Man shot by Suffolk police after barricading in Middle Island home

Suffolk police tactical officers at the scene Wednesday

Suffolk police tactical officers at the scene Wednesday on Bailey Road in Middle Island where a man was shot and wounded by police after he pointed a rifle at them, officials said. Credit: STRINGER NEWS SERVICE

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Print

Suffolk police shot and wounded a man Wednesday afternoon in Middle Island after he barricaded himself inside a home, walked outside and pointed a rifle at officers, officials said.

The unidentified man was transported to a hospital but his condition was unknown, Suffolk police said.

Members of the Suffolk police Hostage Negotiation Team responded to the home on Bailey Road and communicated with the man as he barricaded himself inside, police said. When the man exited the house, police said, he pointed the rifle at police officers and was shot.

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Mount Sinai South Nassau's emergency department is erecting LI hospitals scramble to add beds for COVID-19 patients
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea during monthly crime briefing Shea: Virus boosts NYPD sick call
Medical staff at ProHealth in Jericho sharing info Coronavirus on Long Island: See live updates
Peconic Landing, a retirement community in Greenport, accommodates How virus spread through retirement community
The affected Trader Joe's locations will be cleaned Virus temporarily closes Trader Joe's stores
Eugene Klochkoff, of Seaford, received a fifth birthday Nassau's top cop surprises boy on his birthday
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search