A man wearing a summer-style fedora robbed a Miller Place bank Monday, handing the teller a note, Suffolk police said.

The suspect's note demanded cash from a Chase bank branch on Route 25A about 2:40 p.m., police said, and after the teller complied, he ran west, toward Miller Place Road.

The robber, who had a full, dark beard, appeared to be in his late 20s to 30s, was of average height and medium build, and wore dark-rimmed glasses, police said. He wore a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and dark-colored shoes.

Detectives from the major case unit ask that anyone with information call them at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.