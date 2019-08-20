Cops: Fedora-wearing bandit charged for Miller Place bank robbery
Suffolk police said the man who wore a summer-style fedora when he held up a Miller Place bank last week was arrested and charged Monday.
Raymond Peruggi, 29, was held overnight for arraignment Tuesday on a charge of third-degree robbery in connection with the Aug. 12 hold-up of a Chase Bank on Route 25A, police said.
Peruggi is homeless, police said.
Hours after the 2:40 p.m. robbery, Suffolk police released photos from a security camera that showed a bearded male suspect enter the bank and approach a teller while wearing the fedora and dark sunglasses. He showed the teller a note demanding money, police said, and fled with an unspecified amount of cash.
Police found Peruggi in Mastic Beach on Monday night, officials said.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.