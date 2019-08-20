TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Fedora-wearing bandit charged for Miller Place bank robbery

This surveillance image shows a man police identified

This surveillance image shows a man police identified Monday as Raymond Peruggi, who was charged in connection with the robbery of a Miller Place Chase Bank, authorities said. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Suffolk police said the man who wore a summer-style fedora when he held up a Miller Place bank last week was arrested and charged Monday.

Raymond Peruggi, 29, was held overnight for arraignment Tuesday on a charge of third-degree robbery in connection with the Aug. 12 hold-up of a Chase Bank on Route 25A, police said.

Peruggi is homeless, police said.

Hours after the 2:40 p.m. robbery, Suffolk police released photos from a security camera that showed a bearded male suspect enter the bank and approach a teller while wearing the fedora and dark sunglasses. He showed the teller a note demanding money, police said, and fled with an unspecified amount of cash.

Police found Peruggi in Mastic Beach on Monday night, officials said.

